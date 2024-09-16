Legend Saravanan and Durai Senthilkumar team up for their next

CHENNAI: Following the success of his debut film as protagonist The Legend, actor-entrepreneur Legend Saravanan has embarked on his second cinematic venture.

Produced by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions, the film is tentatively titled Legend 2 is a grand-budget venture directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, known for his blockbusters like Kakki Sattai, Kodi, and the recent success Garudan.

This movie will feature a captivating storyline designed to engage audiences across various sections. Bollywood actor Payal Rajput is cast as the female lead, with Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Baahubali Prabhakar, Santhosh Prathap, and Baby Iyal playing key roles.

The first phase of shooting has been completed in Chennai, with the second phase currently underway in and around Panikka Nadar Kudiyiruppu in Thoothukudi, Legend Saravanan’s hometown. Following this, the shoot will also take place in Georgia, Mumbai, Delhi, and other locations.

With Durai Senthilkumar's last venture Garudan revolving around Theni, the new film promises to deliver a thrilling action-packed experience based on real events, set against the backdrop of Thoothukudi.

Music for the film will be composed by Gibran, with cinematography by S Venkatesh and editing by Pradeep.