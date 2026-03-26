Leader locks horns with Kaalidas 2 on April 3

CHENNAI: Leader is headlined by Legend Saravanan. The makers revealed that the film will hit the screens on April 3.
Bharath-starrer Kaalidas 2, which was originally planned to release on April 10, will now release on April 3, locking horns with Leader.
RS Durai Senthilkumar is helming Leader, which is billed to be an action-thriller.
Produced by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions, Bollywood actor Payal Rajput is playing the female lead.
Veteran actor Sangeetha is making a comeback with Kaalidas 2.
Helmed by Sri Senthil, the film is jointly produced by Five Star K Senthil and Dr N Yogeshwaran.