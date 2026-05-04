Lead cast of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' breaks silence on possible sequel

Meryl Streep, 76, said that the script has to be perfect for a possible return to the 3rd part of the franchise, reports 'People' magazine.

Emily Blunt, 43, concurred, "A good script. It's all about the script".

Anne Hathaway told 'People', "And then, everybody has to say yes". Emily Blunt said, "It's got to be the core four (the three actresses plus returning cast member Stanley Tucci, who happens to be married to Emily Blunt's sister, Felicity Blunt.)".

The new film sees Meryl Streep return as the iconic editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, reuniting with Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs, now Runway's newly appointed features editor. Together, the pair must work to woo Priestly's former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now running Dior's U.S. operations, for ad dollars.