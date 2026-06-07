'Laughing Villa' falls silent as Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passes away

The laughter and smiles that once filled the home of the celebrated actor have given way to grief as Malayalam cinema mourns the passing of one of its most beloved performers around 10:45 p.m. at a private hospital here on Saturday.

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar, who entertained generations with his unmatched comic timing and later proved his brilliance in serious roles, passed away after a prolonged battle with health issues.

The 56-year-old actor had been undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital in Kochi, where he was placed on ventilator support after doctors assessed his condition as critical.