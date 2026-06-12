Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku revives Bharathiyar’s classic

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Dayal Padmanabhan’s upcoming crime drama Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku have released the film’s first single, Kadhal Seiveer, a fresh musical adaptation of Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s celebrated poem.
Composed by Darbuka Siva, the track is rendered by Singers Vijay Prakash and Pavithra Chari, bringing a contemporary musical touch to Bharathiyar’s timeless verses. The song offers a poetic contrast to the film’s intense crime-thriller backdrop, blending romance, nostalgia and literary elegance.
The film, which is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 26, has been steadily generating interest for its intriguing premise and emotionally driven narrative. The release of Kadhal Seiveer adds another dimension to the project, showcasing its softer and more lyrical side.
Produced by KV Shabarreesh under the banner 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan serving as co-producer under D Pictures, the film features Vetri, Brigida Saga, Saravanan, Maaran, Lizzie Antony, Aruvi Madhan and Subramaniam Siva in key roles.
The technical crew includes cinematographer M.V. Paneerselvam, editor Bhoopathy Vedhagiri and music composer Darbuka Siva. The screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Kavitha Bharathi and Dayal Padmanabhan.