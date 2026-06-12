Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku revives Bharathiyar’s classic

Produced by KV Shabarreesh under the banner 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan serving as co-producer under D Pictures, the film features Vetri, Brigida Saga, Saravanan, Maaran, Lizzie Antony, Aruvi Madhan and Subramaniam Siva in key roles.

The technical crew includes cinematographer M.V. Paneerselvam, editor Bhoopathy Vedhagiri and music composer Darbuka Siva. The screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Kavitha Bharathi and Dayal Padmanabhan.