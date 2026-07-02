Lagaan selected to open Indian film fest of Melbourne

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Aamir Khan will attend a special screening of his iconic film Lagaan at the 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), as part of celebrations marking the film’s 25th anniversary.
The festival, regarded as the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside India, will be held in Melbourne from August 13 to 23.
The special screening at ACMI Cinema will serve as the festival’s curtain-raiser on July 9 officially launching this year’s edition. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said celebrating the landmark film was the perfect way to begin the event. “Lagaan is a milestone in Indian cinema and continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences around the world. We are delighted to welcome Aamir Khan to Melbourne for this special celebration and look forward to presenting another memorable edition of the festival that brings together the very best of Indian cinema,” she said.
Backed by the Government of Victoria, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has evolved into a major international platform for Indian cinema.
Previous editions have featured personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ram Charan and Vijay Sethupathi.
The 17th edition of the festival will feature film screenings, premieres, conversations, masterclasses and cultural events, bringing together filmmakers and actors from around the world.