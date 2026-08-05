'Lagaan' & 'Ghajini' actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife and son Vikramaditya. The unfortunate news of the passing away of the actor was shared by Pradeep Rawat's longtime colleague, actor Yashpal Sharma.

Yashpal, who was also a part of 'Lagaan', paid a heartfelt tribute to Pradeep Rawat through an emotional social media post that read, “Pradeep Rawat Our Gajini Deva of Lagaan RIP”. If the reports are to be believed, the veteran actor was suffering from cancer. It is also reported that Pradeep Rawat was in the hospital for some time before passing away. Talking about his career, during his tenure spanning more than 3 decades, Pradeep Rawat had worked in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.