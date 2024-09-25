Lady Gaga promises ‘Joker: Folie et Deux’ album

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Joker: Folie et Deux’, is set to treat her fans with 2 albums.

The singer, who earlier announced that she will be dropping the first single from her forthcoming seventh studio album next month, has now announced ‘Harlequin’, a soundtrack album titled to the forthcoming film ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, reports ‘Variety’.

In the film, she stars with Joaquin Phoenix. ‘Harlequin’ will be released on September 27 and features 13 songs.

As per ‘Variety’, in the lead up to the announcement, Gaga teased fans with posts to Instagram “I’m ready for my interview”, read one post, while another post said, “Don’t tell me what to wear”.

A third post, which was accompanied by the lone plucking of an acoustic guitar, read, “No duct tape. No mission”. She also teased the album earlier this week with billboards including the number ‘6.5’, which presumably means that she does not consider this a full Lady Gaga studio album, unlike the forthcoming one that has been written in shorthand ‘LG7’.

The actress-singer stars in the upcoming comic book musical ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, which features singing. However, she told ‘Empire’ magazine that it is “unlike anything I’ve ever done before”.

The film is set to bow in theatres on October 4. The Grammy and Oscar-winning artiste stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the movie as Lee, a reimagining of Harley Quinn.

Both albums follow her recent surprise single with Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’. While little information about her new album has emerged, Gaga has been hard at work for the album for several months, having teased numerous posts of her in the studio.

The singer in the past had hinted that she liked to break genres and enjoyed exploring music.