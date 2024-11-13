'Laapataa Ladies' makers share poster with English title ahead of film's Oscar campaign

NEW DELHI: The makers of "Laapataa Ladies", India's official entry to Oscars 2025, have unveiled a new poster of the film with its English title "Lost Ladies" as the movie begins its campaign for the upcoming awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Directed by Kiran Rao, the Hindi movie was picked to represent India at Oscars in September. Rao also produced the film via Kindling Pictures with former husband Aamir Khan and his banner AKPPL and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

A light-hearted satire on patriarchy, "Laapataa Ladies" follows the story of two brides called Phool and Jaya in rural India in 2001 who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. It stars Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta in the lead.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the poster on its official X page on Tuesday.

"Official poster alert! Presenting the official poster for #LostLadies —a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! #LaapataaLadies," the banner wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Gujarati film "Chhello Show", which was chosen as India's official entry for Oscars 2023, was titled "Last Film Show" in English.

"Laapataa Ladies" had its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 where it was screened with its English title "Lost Ladies". It also stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

The movie, which was released in Indian theatres in March, opened to positive reviews from critics and audience.