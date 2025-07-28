Kuttram Kadithal 2 officially goes on floors

CHENNAI:Kuttram Kadithalis a 2015 critically acclaimed film. The production house behind the National Award-winning film, JSK Film Corporation, has announced Kuttram Kadithal 2.

The film’s shooting officially began on July 28. JSK Satish Kumar is playing the lead in Kuttram Kadithal 2, directed by SK Jeeva. Billed to be a thriller-drama, the team is planning to shoot the film across the exotic locales of Tamil Nadu and Kerala like Theni and Sirumalai.

Th film revolves around a 60-year-old dedicated government school teacher, who is honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Teacher Award’ by the Central Government.

What should have been a peaceful farewell to his career turns into an unexpected journey filled with challenges, revelations, and emotional reckoning. DK is composing the music, while Sathish G is handling the camera. C Premkumar is taking care of cuts.