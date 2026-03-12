‘Kumbh Beauty’ Monalisa marries Muslim boyfriend after dramatic day

The simple ceremony took place around 5.45 p.m., only hours after the couple had approached the Thampanoor Police Station seeking protection following opposition from the woman’s family. Present on the occasion was M V Govindan, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Just before the wedding, Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty, who hails from the locality near the temple, remarked that the development reflected the true spirit of the state.

“This is the real Kerala story where people of different backgrounds can live happily and peacefully,” he said. Monalisa, who shot to social media fame during the Maha Kumbh Mela, had been in Kerala for the shooting of a film marking her entry into cinema.