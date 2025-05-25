'Kuberaa' teaser: Dhanush, Nagarjuna step into a world of power and greed

HYDERABAD: The makers of 'Kuberaa,' which stars actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna, have unveiled a new teaser, titled 'Trance of Kuberaa.' The teaser, shared on Instagram on Sunday, gives viewers a deeper look into the film's intense and dark world, where greed, ambition, and power are central themes.

In the teaser, Dhanush can be seen in a powerful role, joined by Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The teaser also hints that all the characters have something to hide and are involved in a high-stakes game.Earlier, the makers had unveiled a new poster featuring Dhanush in an intense look as 'Deva.'

The poster was released to mark Dhanush's 23rd year in the film industry. It shows Dhanush walking barefoot along a beach, dressed in simple clothing, with a serious expression on his face. The visual suggests a character filled with inner struggle and quiet strength.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). Kuberaa is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Kuberaa is scheduled to release on June 20.