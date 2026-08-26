Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad pulled after backlash over outfit

In a statement, posted on its social media pages, the brand said their aim was not to "hurt the sentiments of some segments of society" and have withdrawn the ad.

"We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!" GIVA said.

In the ad, "Cocktail 2" star was seen in an Indo-Western ensemble featuring a bralette-skirt combo with a cape and tying a Rakhi to her brother and pet dog.

The video led to an uproar with many criticising her choice of clothing during a traditional festival and some even objecting to her tying a Rakhi on a dog.