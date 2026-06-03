Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Tirumala Temple with her family ahead of ‘Cocktail 2’ release

Shahid added, “Cocktail 2 is what summer feels like. It has madness, emotion, humor, romance, and a lot of heart. It’s the kind of film you want to experience with your friends. We had an amazing time making it, and I think that energy really comes through in the trailer.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, “Cocktail 2” is directed by Homi Adajania. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 19.