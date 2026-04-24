Krishnavataram single Prem Ki Leela song out

CHENNAI: The makers of Krishnavataram have released the film’s first song, Prem Ki Leela, offering a glimpse into its emotional and narrative aspects. The trailer, which was earlier shared with devotees at the Mathura, marked the beginning of the film’s journey, one that now expands through its music.
Featuring Radha, Satyabhama and Rukmini alongside Krishna, Prem Ki Leela presents love not as a singular emotion, but as a layered and evolving experience. In an official statement the makers say, “Each relationship carries its own voice- devotion, strength, longing and individuality coming together to form a richer, more nuanced expression of connection.”
Composed by Prasad Shashte, Thumri composed by Swaradhish Dr. Bharat Balvalli, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali and Suvarna Tiwari, the track moves beyond conventional portrayals of divine love. “At the heart of this narrative is Satyabhama, a perspective that adds depth and complexity to the storytelling. Through her lens, love is not just about devotion, but also about identity, pride and emotional depth, offering a fresh take on a story rooted in rich history. Visually and musically immersive, Prem Ki Leela reflects the film’s larger canvas where relationships are layered, and every emotion contributes to a broader, more powerful narrative,” the makers add
The music released on Saregama and the film will be globally distributed by AA Films. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures. Confirst ceived as the chapter of a three-part franchise, Krishnavataram is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 7.