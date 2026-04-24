Krishnavataram single Prem Ki Leela song out

Composed by Prasad Shashte, Thumri composed by Swaradhish Dr. Bharat Balvalli, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali and Suvarna Tiwari, the track moves beyond conventional portrayals of divine love. “At the heart of this narrative is Satyabhama, a perspective that adds depth and complexity to the storytelling. Through her lens, love is not just about devotion, but also about identity, pride and emotional depth, offering a fresh take on a story rooted in rich history. Visually and musically immersive, Prem Ki Leela reflects the film’s larger canvas where relationships are layered, and every emotion contributes to a broader, more powerful narrative,” the makers add