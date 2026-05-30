KPY Bala’s badminton-based drama titled Rematch

CHENNAI: The shooting of KPY Bala’s next that revolves around badminton was launched on Thursday with a formal pooja ceremony.
Titled Rematch, the movie is Tamil cinema’s first film to explore badminton as the backdrop for a youthful romantic sports drama.
The film is written and directed by Debutant R Vimal Kumar, award winning student of Screenplay Writing and Direction department of BOFTA Film Institute and a former associate of acclaimed filmmaker Radha Mohan on films such as Kaatrin Mozhi and Bommai.
In an official statement, makers said that Bala chose Rematch because of his personal connection with badminton. A passionate badminton player where he secured third place in a state-level tournament Bala instantly connected with the film’s emotional core and sports backdrop.
The film introduces Dhanu Harsha as the female lead in Tamil Cinema. A theatre artiste, model, and familiar face in Kannada films, Dhanu is also an acclaimed badminton player, making her association with the project even more special.
The cast also includes Ilavarasu in a pivotal role and Santhosh Prathap in an important appearance, along with Sha Ra, Sashank, Chitra Lakshmanan, Cell Murugan, and several notable actors in key roles. Achu Rajamani will compose the music while cinematography is handled by Arvi.
The film is produced by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd’s Dinesh Raj along with producers Prakash Seshadhri and G Ravi Kumar. Creative Entertainers & Distributors’ G Dhananjheyan is overseeing the film’s creative and line production activities. The production is expected to be completed by October 2026.