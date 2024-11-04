Begin typing your search...

    KPY Bala, Niyathi’s Rakkayi uses virtual sets

    Produced by Ping Records, a division of Noise and Grains, Rakkayi features Karthik Srinivas and Vrusha Balu’s vocals.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Nov 2024 10:20 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-04 16:50:29  )
    KPY Bala, Niyathi’s Rakkayi uses virtual sets
    X

    Rakkayi poster

    CHENNAI: An indie music video, Rakkayi starring KPY Bala and Niyathiof 96 fame was released on Monday. The cheerful love song has incorporated the Virtual Set Production technology, which is expected to play a crucial role in the film industry in the near future.

    Produced by Ping Records, a division of Noise and Grains, Rakkayi features Karthik Srinivas and Vrusha Balu’s vocals. The music is composed by AK Prriyan and the lyrics are penned by Mu Vi. The direction and choreography of the song were executed by Abu and Chals, utilising the Virtual Set Production technology.

    music videoKPY Bala96 movie
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick