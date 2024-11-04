KPY Bala, Niyathi’s Rakkayi uses virtual sets

CHENNAI: An indie music video, Rakkayi starring KPY Bala and Niyathiof 96 fame was released on Monday. The cheerful love song has incorporated the Virtual Set Production technology, which is expected to play a crucial role in the film industry in the near future.

Produced by Ping Records, a division of Noise and Grains, Rakkayi features Karthik Srinivas and Vrusha Balu’s vocals. The music is composed by AK Prriyan and the lyrics are penned by Mu Vi. The direction and choreography of the song were executed by Abu and Chals, utilising the Virtual Set Production technology.