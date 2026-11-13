KP Jagan’s meta-cinema venture wraps up filming

Blending realistic comedy with thriller elements, the film also features Vijay Varma, Sanashka Sri, Mounika Santhosh, Arul Das, Vetrivel Raja, Uriyadi Shankar, Sai Abhinaya and others. National Award-winning actor MS Bhaskar makes a special appearance as Sivanadiyar.

The film features music by Srikanth Deva, with debutant Suga Selvam handling cinematography and Manikandan Sivakumar handling editing. Notably, a major portion of the second half was shot in natural rain, with the entire film filmed in and around Tiruchendur. The soundtrack also features a spiritual song rendered by the late Deva.