Konjanaal Poru Thalaiva, a commercial entertainer focusing on suicide

CHENNAI: Directed by debutant Vignesh Pandiyan, Konjanaal Poru Thalaiva is in the final stages of post-production. The film, which sheds light on suicide is never a solution, is billed to be a commercial entertainer.

S Murugan is bankrolling the film that features Nishanth and Gayathri Shan in lead roles. Mottai Rajendran, Harshad, Singampuli, Bala Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maran and Ashwin, among others are playing prominent roles.

Shamanth Nag is composing the songs, while PC Shivan is scoring the background music. Pottuvil Asmin has penned the lyrics. Jones V Anand is the cinematographer and Vithu Jeeva is taking care of the cuts.

The shooting for Konjanaal Poru Thalaiva took place in Tiruchy, Madurai and Kodaikanal. The makers are expected to announce the release date of the film soon.