Koffee & Kalavaram to host ‘Know Your Rights’ session for women in Chennai

This Women’s Month, Koffee & Kalavaram is hosting a special session titled Know Your Rights, a two-hour interactive programme designed to help women better understand the legal protections available to them.
The session will take place on March 15, from 4 to 6 pm at Backyard, Adyar, and is open to women-identifying individuals.
Many women face challenges in workplaces, relationships, public spaces, and even online, often without clarity on what the law actually provides for their protection.
This session aims to bridge that gap through practical, scenario-based discussions led by legal professionals working in constitutional law, workplace safety and gender justice.
The programme is designed to be clear, accessible, and free of heavy legal jargon, helping participants not only understand their rights but also learn how to use them in real-life situations.
The speakers for the session include Dr Abinaya Mahendiran, a POSH expert associated with the Ministry of Social Welfare and member of the Child Welfare Committee; Dhilshath Raihana S, a legal officer with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department with experience in litigation and legal research; and Rohini Ravikumar, founder of Jus Sahaya Partners with over 17 years of experience in litigation, corporate advisory, and mediation.