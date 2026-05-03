Kodambakkam freezes, producers fume, actors chill

Vishal Krishna, an actor and a producer himself, the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam aka SIAA doesn’t see the token strike as a solution to arm twist actors into entering the profit-sharing model. “How is it possible for us to decide on behalf of all actors?” He says that this isn’t applicable to every actor. “It should be discussed between a producer and an actor of a film. That is all. But this cannot be imposed as a rule.”

T Siva says that rules will be imposed in such a way that there will be no back end dealing between producers and actors, starting in near future. “The production council bodies will come up with measures that will keep a watch on this. If revenue sharing comes into force, actors will by default start promoting their films and also choose better content.”