The film is based on the New York Times bestseller by Kazuo Ishiguro and follows the story of Klara (Ortega), a robot designed to prevent loneliness. A mother (Adams) buys the robot for her daughter Josie (Mia Tharia), a girl who suffers from a mysterious illness.

Aran Murphy and Steve Buscemi round out the cast of the film. As per the trailer, the movie features Jenna Ortega as an artificial robot who has been bought by a family. Born in a factory, Jenna Ortega discovers the Sun, stairs and learns to adjust to the new surroundings.