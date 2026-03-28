Kishore's menacing look in Bharath-starrer 'Kaalidas 2' revealed!

A teaser that the makers released some months ago begins with Bharath, who plays a cop in the film, receiving a call for help from a woman, who is shivering with fear. She tearfully says that she is scared and literally pleads with him to come.

We then hear a voice over that asks, "Can every sin here be forgiven? But then, in there is a punishment for every crime. As per law, there is some punishment. At the same time, the punishment for some crimes isn't delivered by external forces." The teaser shows that along with Bharath, Bhavani Sre too plays a cop in this film. The film has the tag line "Monster Hunt".