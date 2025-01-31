Kishen Das ties the knot with Suchitrha

CHENNAI: On Friday, actor Kishen Das tied the knot with his best friend Suchitrha Kumar in Chennai. The wedding was a private ceremony with only Kishen’s close friends from the industry and his family in attendance. The couple got engaged in March last year.

Interestingly, Kishen’s Tharunam also hit the screens on January 31. The film’s director Aravindh Srinivasan was also present at the wedding. He shared a picture with the newly-wed on his X account and wrote, “Today’s not just about #Tharunam’s release—it’s a huge #Tharunam moment for #Kishen & #Suchithra as they start their married life! Wishing you both endless happiness, @kishendas. Hoping the movie’s success adds to your joy—my special gift to you both! #HappyMarriedLife (sic).”

On the work front, Kishen Das, who started as a YouTuber, made his debut as a lead actor with Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. He was also seen in Singapore Salon and Sync. He has Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai in his pipeline.