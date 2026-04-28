Kishen Das: I’ve always believed in finishing my films before I talk about it

Taking to his Instagram page to pen an explanation, he wrote, "A lot of people have asked me over the past few months about what I’m doing next and why there aren’t any updates. From Day 1, I’ve always believed in finishing my films before I talk about it."

He went on to add, "Talking about it from Day 1 is only going to give myself the image that I have so much work going on in my life but talking about it once it’s done helps us create a journey for that film and a shorter period of time from knowing about it to watching it. So, to all my well wishes and likers of my work, Nalla vela senjukitu iruken, updates varum, oru nalla theatrical experience kudupom ( So, to all my well wishes and likers of my work, I am working well, updates will come and we will give you a good theatrical experience)."