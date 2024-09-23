Kiran Rao's satire Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to Oscars 2025

CHENNAI: The Film Federation of India has selected the Hindi film Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The Hindi satire is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Rao's Kindling Productions.

Shot in a Madhya Pradesh village, Laapataa Ladies is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey.

The film, which was released in March this year to universal praise from the critics, features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead roles alongside Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

It has been the filmmaker's long-cherished dream that her film would represent the country at the Oscar stage.

Last month, both Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan attended a special screening of the film at the Supreme Court of India. The screening was organised for judges, their families and officials.

Rao, who assisted on films such as Monsoon Wedding, Lagaan and Swades, made her debut as a filmmaker with 2011’s Dhobi Ghat, featuring Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra.

