Kiran Abbavaram's character in 'Chennai Love Story' revealed

The revelation was made as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Kiran Abbavaram, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday. Mass Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Wishing our Hero @kiran_abbavaram a very Happy Birthday! Get ready to witness his memorable performance as STEVEN SANKAR, that’ll touch every heart stay with you all forever. See you in cinemas worldwide on July 24. #ChennaiLoveStoryOnJuly24"

For the unaware, Sri Gouri Priya plays the female lead in this film opposite Kiran Abbavaram. She shot to fame with her performance in the Tamil romantic drama 'Lover', which went on to emerge not just a superhit film. Lover not only set the cash registers ringing at the box office, it was also hailed by the critics for its content that dealt with toxic relationships.