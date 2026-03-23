Killer David, comedy film about a don: Dir Sivani

CHENNAI: The makers of Killer David officially launched the film with a traditional pooja ceremony. Helmed by Sivani Senthil of Kargil and Take Diversion fame, Tiger Chakravarthy is playing the lead role in the film.
Sivani Studios is producing the upcoming project.
Talking about the story, the director said, “Killer David is about a powerful don who strives every single day to complete his 100th murder in order to protect his honour. This concept is presented as a full-length comedy.”
The team is currently finalising the cast and crew for the film. Shooting is expected to commence soon. Other details about Killer David will be revealed by the makers soon.