Kiccha Sudeep comes on board Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth's 'Under 18'

Taking to its Instagram page, SR Productions, the firm producing the film wrote, "The Baadshah has arrived! Welcoming the powerhouse performer Kiccha Sudeepa on board for #Under18. A massive addition to the journey begins now!"

For the unaware, ace director Vetrimaran had unveiled the title look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. For the unaware, director Karthik Parumalsami had worked with ace director Vetrimaran as his associate director, prior to turning director.