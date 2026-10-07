Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra embrace parenthood for the second time: Blessed once again

They also shared an adorable picture of their first born Saraayah handing over a pair of ivory knitted booties to her parents. “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all… Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” the couple wrote as the caption. Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other on the sets of their movie Shershaah in 2021.

They tied the knot in February 2023 in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Rajasthan after dating for a few years. They welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl in June 2025. The couple had announced their first pregnancy earlier in 2025 with a joint social media post showing their hands holding baby socks.