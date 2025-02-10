Kiara Advani shoots in English and Kannada simultaneously for ‘Toxic’

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is simultaneously shooting in English and Kannada for the upcoming Yash-starrer “Toxic”, which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.

A source close to the production shared: "Kiara Advani is currently shooting for 'Toxic' in both English and Kannada language simultaneously, making it her first bilingual project. The process is challenging, but Kiara has been dedicated to getting the nuances of both languages right.”

“Kiara's dedication is truly commendable, and she’s been effortlessly switching between the two languages, bringing her A-game to the front,” the source added.

“Toxic” is an intense, high-octane action gangster drama. The film, helmed by Mohandas, is set to bring a fresh perspective to the action genre.

According to a statement, the decision to shoot in both English and Kannada aims to give the film a global appeal while staying rooted in its regional essence along with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages allowing Kiara to expand her reach among the audiences at the global level.

Last month, the actress started the Bangalore schedule of the film.

A source close to the production house revealed, “After completing the pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic. This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life.”

The sources further claim that the Bangalore schedule of the drama will incorporate some critical scenes that explore important aspects of the storyline.

Prior to this, the makers shot a song sequence for the movie in Goa featuring Kiara and Yash. Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya has helmed the track.

Aside from Kiara Advani and Yash, "Toxic" will also see Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and Darrell D'Silva in pivotal roles, along with others.

In addition to "Toxic", Kiara Advani has also been roped in as the leading lady in Ayan Mukerji's "War 2". With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in the lead, the film will see the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) combating a new threat to the nation.



