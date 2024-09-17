Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan's romantic film exploring 'love, likes & everything' to release in Feb 2025

MUMBAI: Actors Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are gearing up to make their mark on the big screen together in yet-to-be-titled romantic film, directed by Advait Chandan, which will be released on February 7, 2025.

The project promises to bring fresh chemistry and captivating performances for the audiences.

On Tuesday, the makers took to social media to announce the new romantic film featuring Khushi (daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor), and Junaid (son of Bollywood star Aamir Khan). Their announcement was accompanied by a charming note, highlighted by an illustration of a couple taking a selfie. This visual, brimming with warmth and intimacy, perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film and hints at the heartwarming chemistry that fans can look forward to.

The note read: "Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment announce the theatrical release of our film about love, likes & everything in between. Khushi Kapoor...Junaid Khan... 07.02.2025".

The post is captioned as: "SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-2025". Khushi has reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: "See you soon!"

Khushi's elder sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor commented: "U so cute like a laddoo...can't wait.. I love u khushu".

Her cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "KHUSH". Huma Qureshi commented: "congratulations".

According to the reports, the film is said to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster 'Love Today', which was both starred in and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan.

Advait, who is the director of this upcoming movie, had earlier directed Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Meanwhile, Khushi, who is the daughter of actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, made her student acting debut in 2016 with the YouTube short film "Bhasm Ho: Pyaar Ka Takraar".

In 2023, she made her Hindi film debut with 'The Archies', portraying Betty Cooper. The teen musical comedy film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, who co-produced it with Reema Kagti stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. It is streaming on Netflix.

She will also be next seen in Dharma Productions' 'Naadaniyaan' opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Junaid, who is the son of Aamir and Reena Dutta, made his acting debut with 'Maharaj'. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. Set in 1862, the movie revolves around the Maharaja Libel Case and a religious leader, who takes legal action against a newspaper. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

He also has a yet-to-be-titled movie alongside actress Sai Pallavi in the kitty. The movie was shot in Sapporo, Japan.