Khushbu Sundar supports Janhvi Kapoor amidst 'Chuttamalle' AI controversy: Stay strong bachcha

"What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity," she wrote on X (Previously called Twitter) handle.

Expressing her displeasure in strong words, she added, "I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety. Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love. We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman’s dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out."

Khushbu Sundar feels that those who create such content, knowingly share it, and promote it must be held accountable and face consequences in order to set an example.