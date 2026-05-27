Khushbu Sundar: Santhosh completed a bartending course to play a bar tender in 'Double Occupancy'

Actor Santhosh, while speaking on the occasion, thanked creative producer Anandita and said, "Everybody knows Anandita as only the Creative producer of this film but for me, she is also my BFF (Best friend Forever). I've known her from school. She knows all my dreams. She would listen to all that I had to say without judging me in school."

Thanking Anandita's mother Khushbu, Santhosh said, "Khushbu aunty is a very big pillar for me. No production house would agree to cast an actor within a year as a hero. Even if they say okay, they would have chosen a story of their choice. But in this case, I was the one who chose the story and gave it to them. To this day, she has given us full freedom. Thank her for the infinite happiness she has given me. I will not forget this till the day I die."

For the unaware, 'Double Occupancy' is being produced by Avni Movies, in collaboration with Benzz Media.