Khakee Circus is unpredictable: Munishkanth

Munishkanth said, “Khakee Circus was unlike anything I’ve acted in, it’s unpredictable, fast‑moving and filled with characters who are both hilarious and painfully real. What I loved was the balance of humour and tension; every scene feels like it could go in a completely different direction. It’s fresh, rooted and extremely fun.”



The story revolves around a quiet coastal town. A bizarre crime turns a sub‑jail into absolute chaos when someone manages to break into the prison instead of out of it. As a book‑obsessed jailer and an overeager constable scramble to make sense of the impossible, a mysterious thief stays several steps ahead, watching the circus he created unfold around him.