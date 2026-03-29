Khakee Circus is unpredictable: Munishkanth

Written and directed by Ameen Barif, Khakee Circus is a quirky, fantasy comedy thriller, set inside a sub-jail. The seven-part series is all set to stream on Zee5 from April 10. The star cast includes Munishkanth, Subash Selvam, Rajesh Madhavan, Gowthami Nair, Vinsu Rache, Savithri, Amrudha, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Rakesh Ushar, Vigneshwar, Arnukumar Pavumba and Chithtirasenan.
Munishkanth said, “Khakee Circus was unlike anything I’ve acted in, it’s unpredictable, fast‑moving and filled with characters who are both hilarious and painfully real. What I loved was the balance of humour and tension; every scene feels like it could go in a completely different direction. It’s fresh, rooted and extremely fun.”
The story revolves around a quiet coastal town. A bizarre crime turns a sub‑jail into absolute chaos when someone manages to break into the prison instead of out of it. As a book‑obsessed jailer and an overeager constable scramble to make sense of the impossible, a mysterious thief stays several steps ahead, watching the circus he created unfold around him.
Talking about the series, Ameen Barif added, “This story excited me because it lets us play with tone, part comedy, part thriller, part oddball fantasy, without losing the realness of a small‑town world. Even during its earlier development, we knew the heart of the series was its characters and their strange, funny, flawed ways of responding to chaos.”
Produced by Srinithi Sagar, under the banner Rise East Entertainment, the series will stream in Tamil and Malayalam.