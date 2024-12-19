Kerala: Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh dies at 82

PALAKKAD: Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Vaniamkulam in this district due to old-age illness in the wee hours of Thursday.

She was 82 and is survived by her two children. Her husband A N Ganesh, a former cine artist, pre-deceased her.

Family sources said the actress was undergoing treatment in the hospital for the last five days.

Born in 1942 at Kallekulangara in Palakkad to Tamil actor K P Keshavan, she began her film journey with the Koppam brothers arts club during school days.

Her debut film at the age of 19 was Manimuzhakkam in 1976 and directed by P A Backer.

Meena acted in over 100 films and 25 television serials with a span of five decades.

Meena's character roles in famous movies including Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Nandhanam, Karumadikuttan, Ee puzhayaum kadannu, and others.

She also worked in various theatre groups including KPAC, SL Puram Surya Soma, Kayamkulam Kerala Theatres and Kottayam National Theatres.

The mortal remains will be kept at her house in Chudavalathur near Shoranur to enable people from all walks of life and relatives pay their last respects to her.

The funeral will take place at Santhitheeram public crematorium at Shoranur in the evening.