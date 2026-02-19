Kerala High Court issues notice over certification of ‘Kerala Story 2’

The court issued the notice while considering the plea, which raises objections to the teaser and trailer of the film.

According to the petitioner, the promotional material depicts women from multiple states being lured into relationships and coerced into religious conversion, but despite the storyline allegedly spanning several states, the film’s title associates incidents of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy exclusively with Kerala.

The petition also flags the concluding Hindi slogan in the teaser "Ab sahenge nahin… ladenge (We will not tolerate it anymore… we will fight)", arguing that it amounts to a call for retaliatory action and carries the potential to incite communal tension. It was alleged that the CBFC failed to properly apply the statutory safeguards under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which bars certification of films against public order, decency or morality, or those likely to incite the commission of an offence.