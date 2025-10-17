Kerala HC to watch Shane Nigam’s ‘Haal’ amid censorship row over controversial scene

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday decided to watch the much-anticipated film ‘Haal’, starring Shane Nigam, which has run into a censorship crisis.

The film’s troubles began after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) instructed the makers to remove a scene featuring beef biryani and dialogues related to a ceremonial salute.

During the hearing, counsel for the film stressed that there was nothing objectionable in the content and requested that either the court or a nominee appointed by it watch the film.

Justice V.G. Arun then announced that he himself would view the film and would inform the date on Tuesday.

He also directed that a member of the Censor Board and the standing counsel be present during the screening.

The filmmakers expressed their wish for more people to join the viewing.

The censorship dispute stems from the Board’s objections to the line, “Dhwaja Pranama, the team is on guard,” and the portrayal of a scene involving the consumption of beef biryani.

The CBFC’s directive has delayed the issuance of the censor certificate, holding up the film’s release.

Challenging the order, the film’s producers approached the High Court, arguing that the proposed cuts compromise the narrative and infringe on artistic freedom.

‘Haal’, directed by debutant Veer, was originally slated for release on September 12 but was postponed due to the row.

The project, billed as one of Shane Nigam’s biggest to date, also features Sakshi Vaidya in the female lead.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Johnny Antony, Nath, Vineeth Beep Kumar, K. Madhupal, Sangeetha Madhavan Nair, Joy Mathew, Nishant Sagar, Niyas Becker, Riyas Narmakala, Suresh Krishna, Ravindran, Sohan Seenulal, Manoj KU, Unniraj and Sreedhanya.

‘Haal’ is planned for a simultaneous release in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, and also marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari.

The court’s decision is now eagerly awaited by fans and industry watchers alike, as the outcome will not only determine the fate of the film but could also set a precedent for future creative–regulatory clashes in Indian cinema.

The Kerala High Court also allowed a petition by the Catholic Congress to intervene in an ongoing case concerning a film.

In an affidavit, the President of the Catholic Congress stated, “The film’s content and plot appear to promote the concept of ‘Love Jihad’ as an acceptable practice and portray the Bishop of Thamarassery as endorsing such objectionable activities. I respectfully submit that if these scenes are allowed and the film is released in its current form, it could hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community and disturb social peace and harmony.”

The court will also hear this plea on Tuesday.