Kerala HC stays single judge order putting on hold release of 'The Kerala Story 2' film

The detailed order is awaited.

Shah in his appeal had claimed that the film does not harm or denigrate the state of Kerala or any religious community.

"The film only portrays a social evil," his lawyers had told the court.

Shah had also contended that if the film's release was put on hold, it would "financially finish" the producers as the movie is set to be screened in 1,500 theatres in India and over 300 abroad on February 27.