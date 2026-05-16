Keneeshaa Francis parts ways with Ravi Mohan?

Stating that she had given pieces of herself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for, the singer, who has been subjected to a lot of trolling, wrote, "But I now understand something very clearly – in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos."

She went on to say, "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters."