Keerthy Suresh takes the action way in title teaser of Revolver Rita

CHENNAI: JK Chandru, who is known for Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham, is back after a decade with Revolver Rita. Keerthy Suresh is headlining the film, the title teaser of which was unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser starts with a few thieves stealing the handbag from a woman. When they opened to know the profits, they were shocked to find a gun, a blood-coated knife and a bomb inside. Keerthy enters the godown as a daring individual, however, denies of her being a police officer, detective or don. Her identity is not revealed in the title teaser.

Apart from her, the comedy-drama also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh and Redin Kingsley, among others. Sean Roldan is composing the music. Dinesh Krishnan B is the cinematographer, while Praveen KL is taking care of the cuts.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, under the banners Passion Studios and The Route, Revolver Rita is yet to get a release date.