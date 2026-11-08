Keerthy Suresh reveals South film industry is more 'spontaneous' than Bollywood

During an exclusive interaction with IANS while promoting their movie 'Akka', alongside co-star Radhika Apte, Keerthy shed light on her experience working in the Hindi film industry.

Keerthy told IANS that while Bollywood believes in a lot of pre-production, South is more 'spontaneous'.

"It's a very different process altogether. Like script readings and the prep work, everything that goes here. There's a lot of time that we spend in pre-production in terms of training the actors, interacting with them, meeting all the other actors, whereas in South it's more spontaneous. I kind of like both," she said.