Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte's worlds collide in Akka

Set in the 1980s, Akka unfolds in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru, where power and influence are intertwined with generations of women who have shaped its history. The teaser offers a glimpse into this world of competing ambitions and complex relationships, setting the stage for a story driven by power, loyalty and conflict.

Produced by YRF Entertainment, the series marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also written it. The cast includes Tanvi Azmi alongside Keerthy and Radhika.

The teaser was unveiled on Keerthy’s birthday as a special treat for the actor and her fans. Speaking about the project, Keerthy said, “The love I receive from the audience every year makes this day incredibly meaningful, and being able to celebrate it by unveiling the teaser of Akka, a project so close to my heart, feels truly special. Bhavani is one of the most unique and memorable characters I have had the opportunity to play. It was lovely working with Radhika. Our characters bring such compelling dynamics to the story and the interplay between them adds an intriguing edge to the narrative. Akka marks my first series with Netflix and YRF Entertainment and what drew me to this project was the distinctiveness of its story and the world it inhabits. I am looking forward to audiences immersing themselves in this world and discovering the many facets of Bhavani as her story unfolds.”