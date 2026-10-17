Keerthy Suresh plays Latha Reddy in 'January 12 Vidudala'

Taking to his X timeline to greet the actress on her birthday, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @KeerthyOfficial.It’s been a delight watching you bring your signature spark, warmth and effortless charm to LATHA REDDY in #January12Vidudala. Wishing you a beautiful year ahead."

It may be recalled that the unit had only recently commenced its Ooty schedule in Tamil Nadu.

Director Anil Ravipudi had taken to his social media timelines to share a video clip in which the team announced the commencement of its Ooty schedule.