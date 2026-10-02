Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin-starrer 'Sathyavan Savithiri' to now hit screens on November 20

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to release on July 24. However, the makers chose to postpone the film. Now, they have announced that it will hit the screens on November 24.

The production house had released the first and second looks from the film in May this year. The first look poster had Keerthy Suresh turning around to look back, even as lawyers around her were seen looking ahead. The production house had then said, "Calm face. Unstoppable force. Now it’s her game... Presenting the First Look of #SathyavanSavithiri."