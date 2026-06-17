Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin-starrer 'Sathyavan Savithiri' to hit screens on July 24

The production house had released the first and second looks from the film in May this year. The first look poster had Keerthy Suresh turning around to look back, even as lawyers around her were seen looking ahead. The production house had then said, "Calm face. Unstoppable force. Now it’s her game... Presenting the First Look of #SathyavanSavithiri."

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the film revolves around two lawyers -- played by Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin. Sources say that Mysskin plays Keerthy's senior advocate in the film. "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Keerthy attempts to make him see reason. However, it is at this point, she sees his true colours. The case changes the course of Keerthy's life. How she handles the issue is what the film is all about," says a source in the know.