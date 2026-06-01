Keanu Reeves talks about why it’s easy to love girlfriend Alexandra Grant

The couple spoke at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles. They reflected on how their respective art has changed since they began dating, reports people.com.

Asked whether he agrees with the assessment that Grant, is an “easy woman to love,” Reeves, heartily agreed, “Yes!”

The visual artist and veteran actor then revealed how their love has changed their art.

“That's a big question,” Grant, whose work has been exhibited in galleries across the country, told people.com

“I would say that all painting is autobiographical, even though maybe even in abstraction it doesn't look like there's a big narrative, but I would definitely say that my paintings become happier.”