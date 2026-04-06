‘Kayal’ serial fame Subashini found dead in Porur apartment

CHENNAI: Tamil television actress Subashini was found dead after allegedly dying by suicide in her apartment near Porur on Sunday night, triggering shock among fans and the television industry.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, police rushed to the spot upon receiving information, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Preliminary inquiry suggests she had spoken to her husband over a video call shortly before the incident.
Investigators are examining whether mental distress due to a possible family dispute led to the extreme step. Police are also probing other angles to rule out foul play.
Originally from Sri Lanka, Subashini had been staying in Chennai for shooting commitments while her husband resides in Bengaluru.
Subashini was known for her role in the television serial Kayal and had also acted in films. She had a strong presence on social media platforms.