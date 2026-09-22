Kayal Anandhi's ‘Garividi Lakshmi’ to hit screens on October 17

People Media Factory, the production house that is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "#GarividiLakshmi Grand release in theatres on 17th October 2026. #GarividiLakshmionOct17th."

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the film promises to strike a deep cultural chord.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the first look of Anandhi in the film in July last year.