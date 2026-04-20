Cinema

Kayadu Lohar: Rebecca from 'Pallichattambi' will always be one of the characters that will be close to my heart!

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, Kayadu Lohar said, "Pallichattambi is a film where i got to learn more about myself. It was an absolute joy to work with the team. Rebecca will always be one of the characters that will be close to my heart"